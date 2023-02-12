The red roses, the heart-shaped box of chocolates and the dinner out are the tried and true.
Or perhaps you and your sweetheart have gifts and a date planned that suits you better.
Whatever the case, have a happy Valentine’s Day!
And that goes for if you are celebrating with friends, family members or that certain someone.
From the price of eggs to the pandemic, the unpredictability of life has confirmed for many of us just how important it is to sweetly and frequently tell those you love to “be mine.”
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
Brach’s debuted “Friends” conversation hearts in 2023, a nod to the popular sitcom.
There are 26 quotes from “Friends” on the candies, such as “Oh My Gawd,” “Pivot, Moo Point,” “On a Break,” and “How You Doin’?”
Flavors are watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, cherry and orange.
While Brach’s “Friends” may gain a following, it is Sweethearts’ Conversations Hearts that dominate the Valentine’s Day candy market, according to an annual report from CandyStore.com.
That report also looked at the top Valentine’s Day candies for each state.
In Colorado, the heart-shaped box of chocolates came in first, followed by Conversation Hearts and Hershey’s Kisses.
Source: candystore.com, chewboom.com, brachs.com
PITCH PERFECT GIFT
This Valentine’s Day, express your love in song!
But let someone else do the singing.
Two Grand Valley groups are offering singing valentines, and if you contact them now, you still might be able to get on their schedule.
■ Quartets with the Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus will don tuxedos and deliver singing valentines from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13–14, across the Grand Valley.
Cost is $50, which includes two love songs, a red rose, a small box of Enstrom candy and a card with a message from the sender.
Orders for singing valentines can be made by calling 970-257-7664.
■ The Somethin’s Cookin’ Quartet, made up of members of the Grand Mesa A Cappella Chorus — Sweet Adelines, will deliver singing valentines on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Cost is $50 and includes a box of candy and two songs.
Orders for singing valentines from this group can be placed by calling 970-549-7747 or by emailing somethingscookingquartet@gmail.com.
KEEP IN MIND
Valentine’s Day is a sentimental holiday, but spending it with someone who may not remember you or who can’t express themselves because of dementia can be a challenging.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offered four tips for celebrating Valentine’s Day with someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related illness.
Reminisce — Go through photos together and describe who is pictured, the occasion, the shared moments.
Reconnect — Find a way you can still connect, such as sharing a meal, watching a favorite movie, listening to favorite songs or taking a walk.
Relate — Remember your loved one’s love language (or new love language) and do your best to speak it. Five of these love languages are physical touch, words of affirmation, quality time, gifts and acts or services.
Reaffirm — Make or write in a Valentine’s card and read it to your loved one. Take them a gift of flowers. “Communicating your love can help lift your own spirits,” the foundation’s tips said.
Source: Alzheimer’s Foundation of America
SHOWING AFFECTION
The language tutoring website Preply.com conducted a study of more than 2,300 Americans about how they show and receive affection.
Key findings included:
■ Kansas is the most affectionate state in the U.S.
■ 79% of Kansans reported sharing words of affection on a daily basis.
■ Colorado was among the top 10 most affectionate states. The others were Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
■ 61% of people are more likely to express love over the phone or in a text message than in person
■ 2 in 5 people sometimes say “I love you” but don’t mean it.
■ 95% of people regularly share affection with their partner.
■ Others who receive regular affection: Pets, moms, friends and siblings. In that order.
ON-SCREEN ROMANCE
In honor of its 25th anniversary and the upcoming Oscars, the film “Titanic” was remastered and re-released in theaters on Friday, Feb. 10.
In Grand Junction, “Titanic” is showing at Regal Cinemas 14, 648 Market St.
For many, “Titanic” is a favorite romance film. On this Ranker list of Best Romance Drama Movies, however, it came in second.
Here are the top 10 films on that list:
1. “Pride & Prejudice” (2005)
2. “Titanic” (1997)
3. “The Notebook” (2004)
4. “Atonement” (2007)
5. “One Day” (2011)
6. “A Walk to Remember” (2002)
7. “Dirty Dancing” (1987)
8. “The Vow” (2012)
9. “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004)
10. “Me Before You” (2016)
LOVE FROM THE OVEN
For many of us, it’s not really Valentine’s Day unless there is chocolate involved.
What an excellent reason to mix up a pan of brownies. And these — these are the brownies you want to make.
By Katie Workman, The Associated Press, themom100.com
ONE-POT FUDGY BROWNIES
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, plus butter for greasing the baking pan (optional)
Nonstick cooking spray (optional)
3 ounces unsweetened chocolate
½ cup unsweetened Dutch-processed cocoa powder
2½ cups granulated sugar
½ teaspoon kosher or coarse salt
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
3 large eggs
1½ cups all-purpose flour
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter a 13-by-9–inch baking pan or spray it with nonstick cooking spray.
Place the butter and chocolate in a medium-size saucepan over low heat and let melt together, stirring until smooth. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the cocoa powder, sugar and salt, then blend in the vanilla.
Beat in the eggs one at a time, stirring to mix quickly so they don’t have a chance to cook at all before they are blended in. Blend in the flour.
Scrape the thick batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
Bake until the edges just begin to pull away from the sides of the pan and a wooden skewer or toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, 25–30 minutes.
Let the brownies cool in the pan on a wire rack. When completely cool, cut them into 12, 18 or 24 squares.
ONLINE LOVE STUDY
■ 3 in 10 U.S. adults have used a dating site or app.
■ Tinder is the most commonly used dating app or site
■ 3 in 10 online dating users report using Match or Bumble
■ Tinder was most popular with users under age 30.
■ Match was more popular with users 50 and older.
■ 1 in 10 married or partnered adults said they met their spouse or partner through a dating site or app.
■ U.S. adults were about evenly divided regarding the safety or lack of safety for using online dating to meet people
■ 48% reported being subjected to unwanted behaviors such as sexual messages, offensive name calling or physical threats.
Source: Pew Research Center survey July 5–17, 2022, pewrsr.ch/3JXRr6i
BET ON YOUR STATE
Bookies.com, a resources for sports bettors, analyzed Google Trends data from 2017 to 2022 looking search data for each state for the term “Valentine’s Day.”
Based on what was found, Bookies.com came up with a ranking for Most Romantic States.
(And looking at this list, let’s just say, Coloradans don’t need use Google to figure out romance. But anyway…)
Here are the top 10 Most Romantic States:
West Virginia
New Jersey
Delaware
Pennsylvania
New York
Texas
Illinois
Rhode Island
California
New Mexico
Fourth from the bottom of the list: Colorado.
Source: Bookies.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.