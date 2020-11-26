Here’s some facts from the history.com and other websites on the Thanksgiving holiday.
THE FIRST FEAST
Colonists and Wampanoag Natives shared an autumn harvest feast in 1621 in Plymouth, Massachusetts that is widely acknowledged as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations.
MAYBE A DIFFERENT FIRST
Some historians argue that Florida, not Massachusetts, may have been the true site of the first Thanksgiving in North America. In 1565, a Spanish fleet came ashore and planted a cross in the sandy beach to christen the new settlement of St. Augustine. To celebrate the arrival and give thanks for God’s providence, the 800 Spanish settlers shared a festive meal with the Native Timucuan people
ON THE TABLE
The Thanksgiving meal in Plymouth probably had little in common with today’s traditional holiday spread. Although turkeys were indigenous, there’s no record of a big, roasted bird at the feast. The Wampanoag brought deer and there would have been lots of local seafood (mussels, lobster) plus the fruits of the first pilgrim harvest, including pumpkin. No mashed potatoes, though. Potatoes had only been recently shipped back to Europe from South America
WHAT ABOUT PUMPKIN PIE?
Both the Pilgrims and members of the Wampanoag tribe ate pumpkins and other squashes indigenous to New England—possibly even during the harvest festival—but the fledgling colony lacked the butter and wheat flour necessary for making pie crust. Settlers hadn’t yet constructed an oven for baking either. According to some accounts, early English settlers in North America improvised by hollowing out pumpkins, filling the shells with milk, honey and spices to make a custard, then roasting the gourds whole in hot ashes.
Today, it’s estimated that 22 million pumpkin pies are consumed every Thanksgiving in the U.S.
THE GUEST LIST
At the first Thanksgiving, colonists were likely outnumbered more than two to one by their Native American guests. The preceding winter had been a harsh one for the colonists. Seventy-eight percent of the women who had traveled on the Mayflower had perished that winter, leaving only around 50 colonists to attend the first Thanksgiving. According to eyewitness accounts, among the pilgrims, there were 22 men, just four women and over 25 children and teenagers.
THE FIRST HOLIDAY
America first called for a national day of Thanksgiving to celebrate victory over the British in the Battle of Saratoga. In 1789, George Washington again called for national day of thanks on the last Thursday of November to commemorate the end of the Revolutionary War and the ratification of the Constitution. And during the Civil War, both the Confederacy and the Union issued Thanksgiving Day proclamations following major victories.
Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday on Oct. 3, 1863. Sarah Josepha Hale, the woman who wrote “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” convinced Lincoln to make Thanksgiving a national holiday after writing letters for 17 years.
LET’S TALK TURKEY
The number of turkeys cooked for Thanksgiving is more than 46 million. Turkey consumption doesn’t end there. Around 22 million birds are cooked for Christmas and another 19 million on Easter.
Turkey consumption has increased by about 104% since 1970.
TIRED YET?
Brace yourself for this one, or at least sit down: Is it really the amino acid tryptophan in turkey that makes your tired? Not necessarily. Being tired on Thanksgiving might just be caused from being lazy and overeating. “After you’ve had a big meal, your body goes into basically shutdown mode and sleep gets promoted,” Dr. Daniel Barone explained to Business Insider, saying that the phenomenon is called “postprandial fatigue.”
Just to put it the overeating theory into perspective, the average number of calories consumed on Thanksgiving is 4,500.
WHEN DID TODAY’S FOOD FAVORITES BEGIN?
The history behind seeing a turkey on the table as a Thanksgiving tradition is a little murky.
By 1857, turkey had become part of the traditional dinner in New England, so the use of the turkey in the U.S. for Thanksgiving precedes Lincoln’s nationalization of the holiday in 1863.
The White House Cook Book in 1887 had the following menu, which included some of today’s holiday favorites: oysters on half shell, cream of chicken soup, fried smelts, sauce tartare, roast turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, baked squash, boiled onions, parsnip fritters, olives, chicken salad, venison pastry, pumpkin pie, mince pie, Charlotte russe, almond ice cream, lemon jelly, hickory nut cake, cheese, fruits and coffee.
Sugar, among other food commodities, was rationed from 1942 to 1946. In 1947, as part of a voluntary rationing campaign, the Harry Truman Administration attempted to promote “Poultryless Thursdays,” discouraging Americans from eating poultry or egg products on Thursdays. Because Thanksgiving is always on a Thursday, this meant that turkey and pumpkin pie were discouraged, not only for that holiday. The National Poultry and Egg Board furiously lobbied the President to cease promoting the plan; it culminated in a truce at the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation shortly before Thanksgiving in 1947. Turkey was no longer forbidden, but Eggless Thursdays remained for the rest of the year, meaning no pumpkin pie was served at the White House dinner that year.
WHAT ABOUT TV DINNERS?
In 1953, an overzealous Swanson employee overestimated the number of frozen turkeys the company should order for Thanksgiving—and the company was left with 260 tons of excess turkey after the holiday.
A solution was needed and salesman Gerry Thomas had one. He came up with the brilliant idea to create pre-made turkey dinners served re-heatable individual trays, just like airline meals. By the end of 1954, Swanson had sold 10 million frozen turkey meals, and the TV dinner industry was born.
GO FLY A KITE
Some of you have probably heard this one before, but one of our most famous forefathers — Benjamin Franklin — was pretty fond of the flightless bird. In a letter to his daughter, Franklin wrote “For my own part I wish the Bald Eagle had not been chosen the Representative of our Country… For the Truth the Turkey is in Comparison a much more respectable Bird.”
FLIGHTLESS BIRD? REALLY?
That is the question — can turkeys fly?
The Thanksgiving holiday has had a number of memorable television episodes throughout the years.
Famous sitcoms like “Seinfeld,” “Cheers,” “Friends,” “The Simpsons” and others all had great Thanksgiving episodes, then there’s the classic “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”
But one show that many baby boomers and others will never forget first aired back in 1978 — “WKRP in Cincinnati.” It also answers the the flightless bird question.
Intrepid radio newsman Les Nessman is broadcasting live from a mall as part of the Thanksgiving promotion for WKRP when 20 live turkeys are tossed from a helicopter.
“The turkeys are hitting the ground like sacks of wet cement!” screams Nessman.
The episode ends with radio station manager Arthur Carlson uttering the line: “As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”
It should be mentioned that no turkeys were actually harmed in the filming!
OK, so turkeys can’t fly? Well, some can.
Wild turkeys can actually go airborne for about 100 yards at a time. Domestic turkeys are indeed flightless.
READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL?
A century ago, Thanksgiving Day fell on Nov. 25 and there were six professional football games played, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There wasn’t a lot of offense back then. Six teams went scoreless including one game that ended in a 0-0 tie. Some of the teams included the Akron Pros, Chicago Boosters, Dayton Triangles, Decatur Staleys, Columbus Panhandles and the Rochester Jeffersons.
But the tradition of football on Thanksgiving actually began in 1876 at the college level with a game between Yale and Princeton.
NFL fans know that Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are always part of the Thanksgiving game tradition. The Lions have been part of that tradition since 1934 and the Cowboys since 1966.