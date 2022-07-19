You wouldn’t think that balsamic vinegar and a 1940s style soda shack would go hand in hand, but you should never doubt Staci Hillman’s vision.
Hillman and her best friend, Vicki Tromburg, operate The Bubbly Chicks, a food truck stationed inside the Mesa Mall and last summer opened a second location within Bella Balsamic, 555 Main St. It’s an annexed room at the storefront no larger than 150 square feet with a service window.
“The soda shacks trend started in Utah. I had been watching it for five years or so and I noticed no one in Colorado was doing this,” said Hillman, owner of The Bubbly Chicks. “I had no experience running a food truck. I just jumped in. Now, we’re the local sugar dealers.”
The Bubbly Chicks provide offerings like the Lil Love Shack, which consists of Dr. Pepper, raspberry puree, and vanilla cream. If that’s too tame for you, give the Pink Stockings a try — which consists of Mountain Dew, grenadine, cheesecake and maraschino cherries.
The new location allows The Bubbly Chicks to have a more dynamic menu and a partnership with Bella Balsamic.
“It’s been pretty awesome, their drinks are awesome too. I’m like a guinea pig trying all of their drinks,” said Julie Pierson, assistant manager of Bella’s Balsamic. “It’s a great partnership. While people are waiting for drinks, they’ll come by and taste our vinegars and may end up buying some.”
Bella Balsamic offers a slew of sweet, barrel-aged balsamic vinegar.
“Vinegar is great for your gut health. Our menu here is a little different than our Mesa Mall truck,” said Tromburg, The Bubbly Chick’s mixologist. “Here, we see more adults. So the vinegar gives them a slightly healthier option and less sugar. At the mall, we see more teenagers who couldn’t care less about the amount of sugar.”
A LABOR OF LOVE
Hillman has always worked a mile a minute and taken leaps of faith in the pursuit of her visions. As a kid in Alaska, she would regularly hatch business ideas for fun. Once, she even turned her living room into a 1950s diner.
Her entrepreneurial spirit never wavered. While living in Portland, Oregon, she and a friend opened a children’s clothing store in 2013 after selling their products on the street for years.
The Bubbly Chicks’ origin story isn’t much different.
When Hillman decided to jump into the food truck business, she bought a used trailer from Montrose. When Hillman’s family heard the news, they weren’t surprised.
“I just called them and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to Montrose to get this old trailer that I’m going to fix up!’ They weren’t really surprised,” she said. “It’s funny because I actually grew up in a sugar-free household and now I’m surrounded by it! When I told my mom it was kind of like, ‘Haha! Look at me now!’ ”
Hillman and Tromburg met swing dancing, and Tromburg decided to help out her friend with the food truck in the summer of 2019.
At the time, they would park outside of Fiesta Guadalajara, 710 North Ave., on weekends and also had a presence at farmers markets.
The trailer has no temperature control system, so that made those summer days more intense.
“It was too dang hot in the summer and we would freeze in the winter,” Tromburg said.
Meanwhile, Hillman also ran a clothing company called Love, Staci Ann. That business fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, so she took on The Bubbly Chicks full time. Business struggled during the pandemic, some days they sold just one drink. But they kept going.
In November 2020, they moved the trailer into the Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6 & 50, under the clock tower.
The new location? Well, that just sort of happened.
“We first heard of it on July 1 and went with it,” Hillman said. “Then we opened this location on July 26.”
That gave them only 25 days to give the new location a makeover and make it wheelchair accessible for Tromburg.
They also drove to Springfield, Colorado — a town 30 miles from the Kansas border — to pick up the soda machine.
“You know those towns in western movies where one guy is on one end and another guy is on the other, and there’s a tumbleweed just making its way between them? That’s where we were,” Tromburg said.
Hillman worked tirelessly to set up the second location.
It’s not connected to a main water line, so she said no plumber could help, and Pepsi or Coca-Cola wouldn't work on it because of liability concerns.
Hillman and Tromburg stuck through those difficulties — and their friendship is probably why.
Tromburg has been there to support her friend and urge her to keep going.
“I was on the verge of quitting multiple times — I still have those thoughts. But Vicki keeps me grounded,” Hillman said, gesturing to her friend.
Tromburg agreed.
“Whenever it gets crazy, whenever there’s tears, we’re there to talk each other through it,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.