After a recent op-ed in the Sentinel, I wanted to set the record straight on the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act. Much of the public land in Colorado is not protected — it’s available for drilling, mining and logging — yet the one issue that unites Coloradans more than any other is protecting our lands for future generations. The CORE Act does just that.
This bill is over a decade in the making and would protect 400,000 acres across Colorado and is supported by countless local officials, hundreds of businesses, and stakeholders from across Colorado because the boundaries were drawn to ensure that existing uses are protected and only lands deserving of protection were included. In a world where we lose a football field worth of wildlife habitat to development every 30 seconds, it is more important than ever that we are protecting the places deserving of protections for the health of our planet today and tomorrow.
Across the state, each area in the CORE Act has been carefully thought-out and designed to protect places that are special to Colorado.
By designating the first-ever National Historic Landscape at Camp Hale we will be able to pay tribute to the brave men who trained here in Colorado as part of the 10th Mountain Division (including my father), before leaving for Europe to fight the Nazis and return home to start the ski industry that is so important to our economy today. Not only is this a fitting tribute to the veterans who fought in World War II, but it is something that those veterans and their descendants have asked for. While he was alive, my dad and I visited Camp Hale many times; it saddened dad that the site was weathering away, largely forgotten. The least we can do is honor their wishes by protecting the training camp high in Colorado’s central mountains.
The protections for the Thompson-Divide are critical to the ranchland and big game habitat that support both the agriculture and hunting/wildlife viewing sectors of our economy. The bill also includes provisions for expanded methane capture from old coal mines in the region, as an important measure to fight climate change and an innovative economic development opportunity.
While formally establishing the Curecanti National Recreation Area may seem like a bureaucratic errand, it is much more than that. Correcting the issue that has persisted since the designation of Curecanti NRA in 1965 will improve management of this area. Also, an understated part of the bill would require the Bureau of Reclamation to live up to its commitment to restore fishing access after the building of Blue Mesa, Morrow Point, and Crystal dams. That will be a boon to river recreators and public land enthusiasts hoping to enjoy all that Curecanti has to offer.
You may look at the CORE Act and think that Wilderness already exists on Mt. Sneffels and Wilson Peak, so there is no need to protect additional lands. However, you’d be sorely mistaken. While portions of these well known 14ers are currently Wilderness, much of these mountains remain unprotected. It is critical that we protect these deserving, iconic landscapes as Wilderness, especially when the boundaries are so precise they do not impact any existing uses.
The CORE Act has been thoroughly vetted by the sponsors who worked with communities across the state to ensure this is a bill that best represents what Colorado needs and wants. Whopping majorities of Coloradans want more protected public lands and 81% support the science-based goal of conserving 30% of our lands by 2030. The CORE Act delivers on helping to achieve that goal.
So join me in thanking the sponsors and encouraging Congress to pass this bill quickly so we can see these protections enacted and these cherished places conserved for generations to come.
Ken Mabery is retired from the National Park Service and was a recent superintendent of Colorado National Monument.