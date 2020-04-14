The Daily Sentinel and Grand Junction Media Inc. has assembled a guide to local gift cards. If you would like to add your business, send the following information to covid@gjsentinel.com:

Food, Restaurants, Bars

Name of Business Link to buy gift card Phone Number
Local
Boston's Restaurant https://www.bostons.com/gift-cards/index.html (970) 256-7654
Caroline's Restaurant @ Wine Country Inn https://coloradowinecountryinn.com/gift-cards/ 970-464-5777
Copeka Coffee https://www.giftly.com/gift-card/copeka-coffee-grand-junction (970) 628-0878
Dos Hombres https://go2dos.com/shop (970) 434-5078
Dream Cafe https://www.dreamcafegj.com/giftbaskets/basketdetails.aspx?basketid=1 970-424-5353
Famous Dave's BBQ https://www.famousdaves.com/gift-cards (970) 245-8227
Gelato Junction https://www.giftly.com/gift-card/gelato-junction-grand-junction (970) 245-4759
Hot Tomato https://www.toasttab.com/hot-tomato-pizza/giftcards (970) 858-1117
Karma Kitchen - Fruita https://www.giftly.com/gift-card/karma-kitchen-fruita (970) 639-2150
Kiln Coffee Bar https://www.kilncoffeebar.com/product/kiln-gift-card/ (970) 712-4494
Kuniko's Teriyaki https://www.giftly.com/gift-card/kunikos-teriyaki-grill-grand-junction (970) 241-9245
Main Street Bagels https://gjmainstreetbagels.com/shop (970) 241-2740
Ocotillo Restaurant http://www.ocotillophx.com/shop/ (970) 255-7400
Randy's Southside Diner -GJ https://www.giftly.com/gift-card/randys-southside-diner-clifton-2 970-255-0786
Rockslide Brew Pub https://www.rockslidebrewpub.com/shop 970-245-2111
Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza https://www.smokinoakpizza.com/smokin-gift-cards/ (970) 243-8255
Thai Smile https://www.giftly.com/gift-card/thai-smile-grand-junction (970) 644-5989
The Ale House https://app.yiftee.com/gifts/egift_and_gift_cards/ale-house-grand-junction-grand-junction 970-242-7253
The Foodery Depot at Peach Street Distillers https://shop.peachstreetdistillers.com/ (970) 464-1128
The Winery Restaurant https://winery-restaurant.com/gift-certificates/ (970) 242-4100
National Chains
Applebee's Grill & Bar https://www.applebees.com/en/gift-cards (970) 256-0022
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill https://www.caferio.com/gift-cards (970) 208-1800
Chipolte https://www.giftcards.com/chipotle-gift-card (970) 257-1966
Costa Vida https://www.costavida.com/gift-card (970) 639-9562
Denny's https://www.dennys.com/gift-cards/ (970) 243-5030
Domino's https://www.dominos.com/en/pages/giftcard/ (970) 245-4545/ (970) 241-3733
Einstein Bagels - Rimrock https://rewards.einsteinbros.com/giftcard (970) 245-0266
Genghis Grill https://www.genghisgrill.com/gift-cards (970) 241-5020
Golden Corral https://www.goldencorral.com/giftcards/ (970) 241-7004
Great Harvest Bread - Hwy 6& 50 https://www.greatharvest.com/company/gift-cards (970) 241-0755
Honeybaked Ham Co & Cafe https://shipping.honeybaked.com/products/gift-cards-more/gift-cards (866) 492-4267
IHop https://www.ihop.com/en/gift-cards (970) 248-9559
Jimmy Johns https://www.mercury-gift.com/JimmyJohns/ (970) 243-1752
McAlister's Deli https://www.mcalistersdeli.com/gift-cards (970) 245-3354
Noodles & Company https://www.noodles.com/gift-cards/ (970) 245-7652
Olive Garden https://www.olivegarden.com/gift-cards (970) 243-7355
Outback Steakhouse https://www.outback.com/gift-cards (970) 257-7550
Pizza Hut https://buypizzahutcards.com/Giftcard (970) 243-4914
Red Lobster https://www.redlobster.com/gift-cards (970) 242-2050
Red Robin https://www.redrobin.com/pages/gift-cards/ (970) 242-4101
Sonic - North https://www.sonicdrivein.com/gift-cards (970) 245-4302
Starbucks https://www.starbucks.com/gift
Subway https://www.subway.com/en-US/SubwayCard 970-241-2442
Village Inn - Horizon/North https://www.villageinn.com/gift-cards/ (970) 254-8067/(970) 243-5467
Zoup https://giftcards.zoup.com/#!/ (970) 361-3340

Retail

Name of Business Link to Buy Gift Card Phone Number Field 4 Field 5
Local
Angelos Pottery Studio https://app.getoccasion.com/p/n/W5n8zQ33 (970) 243-0886
Loki Outdoor Shop https://www.lokiusa.com/search?type=product&q=gift+card (970) 248-9693
Pollux Clothing Company https://polluxstyle.com/giftcertificates.php (970) 242-8050
Shiras Winery & Wine Bar https://thezestymoose.com/?s=gift+certificate 970-242-2419
The Great Frame Up https://www.paypal.com/webapps/shoppingcart?flowlogging_id=156bfb1d1300b&mfid=1586189389979_156bfb1d1300b#/checkout/openButton (970) 242-7666
The Maverick Bookstore https://eposweb-633.sequoiars.com/ePOS?form=shared3/gm/merch.html&key=gift%20card&store=633&design=633 (970) 248-1422
The Zesty Moose Gourment Marketplace https://thezestymoose.com/?s=gift+certificate 970-242-2419
National Chain
American Eagle https://www.ae.com/us/en/x/gift-cards (970) 241-7646
Barnes & Noble https://www.barnesandnoble.com/b/egiftcard/_/N-8rg (970) 243-5113
Best Buy https://www.bestbuy.com/site/electronics/gift-cards/cat09000.c?id=cat09000#/ (970) 245-9455
Francescas https://www.francescas.com/category/guest-services/gift-cards.do?searchTerm=gift%20card (970) 242-0009
Hobby Lobby https://www.hobbylobby.com/search/?text=gift+card (720) 290-6708
Michaels https://merchant.sgiftcard.com/chrome/michaels (970) 243-2070
Picture Show https://www.pictureshowent.com/gift-cards/
Pier One https://www.pier1.com/gift_card.html?icid=cat_holiday_seasonal-category_tile-gift_cards#nav=top 970) 243-9544
REI https://www.rei.com/gift-card (970) 254-8970
Ross https://www.rossstores.com/gift-cards (970) 256-7607

Arts, Entertainment and Sports

Name of Business Link to Buy Gift Card Phone Number
Aspen Photo Art Gallery at Main Street Bagels https://gjmainstreetbagels.com/shop (970) 241-2740
Cavalcade http://970tix.com (970) 260-5413
The Great Frame Up https://www.paypal.com/webapps/shoppingcart?flowlogging_id=9554b9088311f&mfid=1585846406249_9554b9088311f#/checkout/openButton (970) 242-7666

Health and Medical

Name of Business Link to Buy Gift Card Phone Number
A Gift of Hands Massage Therapy https://agiftofhands.massagetherapy.com/gift-certificates (970) 263-4126
Advance Therapy Clinic http://www.advance-therapy.massagetherapy.com/gift-certificates (970) 986-2942
Balanced Rock Counseling https://downtowngj.org/giftcard/ (970) 541-0603
Body Therapeutics & Medical Massage https://go.booker.com/location/BodyTMM/buy/gift-certificate (970) 644-5255
Choice Therapy Massage by Liz https://www.choicetherapymassage.com/gift-certificates (970) 250-5224
Crossroads Fitness https://www.giftly.com/gift-card/crossroads-fitness-grand-junction-4 (970) 241-7800
Dancing Flower Massage https://www.massagebook.com/Grand_Junction~Massage~DancingFlowerMassage#gift-certificates (970) 201-4497
Fruita Chiropractic and Massage https://www.feelgoodfruita.com/shop/ (970) 639-9730
Healthy Habits Massage & Therapies https://grandjunctionmassagetherapy.com/massage-gift-certificates.php 970.201.2990
Kneaded Energy Therapeutic Massage https://www.massagebook.com/Grand_Junction~Massage~KneadedEnergy?src=external#gift-certificates (970) 433-6038
The Massage Store https://www.secure-booker.com/themassagestore/ShopOnline/GiftCertificate.aspx (970) 243-3934
Touch Massage & Bodyworks https://www.massagebook.com/Grand_Junction~Massage~TouchMassageandBodyworks#specials (970) 697-1333
Tru-A Wellness Company https://app.acuityscheduling.com/catalog.php?owner=18020400&category=Gift+Certificat (970) 208-4856
Willow Chi https://amandahorst.massagetherapy.com/contact-us 970) 623-3071

Beauty

Name of Business Link to Buy Gift Card Business Link Phone Number
Salon Panache http://www.salonpanachegj.com/gift-certificates.html http://www.salonpanachegj.com/ (970) 241-3311
Beautifeye Day Spa & Salon http://www.beautifeyedayspa.net/ (970)-697-1250
Bee Smooth Waxing Boutique https://beesmoothwaxing.com/ (970) 644-5611
Casey Photography https://cdittmer.com/ (970) 712-1431
Crush Salon & Day Spa https://www.crushsalon970.com/ (970) 628-1732
Fresh Salon https://www.fresh.com/us/home (970) 263-4383
Hair Necessities http://www.hair-necessities.com/ (970) 858-1353
Hair We Are http://www.hairwearegj.com/ (970) 241-7046
JCP Salon http://jcpenney.com (970) 242-6733
LV Spa & Nails 2 http://lvspanails2.com/ (970) 986-4997
Mesa Spa & Nails http://mesaspaandnails.com/ (970) 314-7234
Modern Salon https://www.modernsalon.com/ (970) 314-7538
Monument Photography https://www.facebook.com/monumentphotogj/ (970) 314-7632
Pandora's Piercing http://pandoraspiercing.com/ (970) 243-8561
POSH Salon & Boutique https://www.poshsalonandboutique.com/ (970) 644-5858
Regal Nails, Salon & Spa https://regalnails.com/ (970) 254-8100
Revolution Salon https://www.facebook.com/RevolutionSalon/ (970) 424-5634
Roots Salon https://www.vagaro.com/rootssalon/ (970) 424-0029
Salon Capelli http://www.saloncapelligj.com/default.asp (970) 248-3554
Studio eight salon & spa https://www.studioeightsalonandspa.com/ (970) 314-7309
T.N.T. Salon https://tntsalonco.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral (970) 858-4145
The Look by Amanda https://www.facebook.com/The-Look-By-Amanda-1840161256020155/ (970) 242-9005
The RAW Canvas: Tattoo and Apparel https://www.therawcanvas.net/apparel (970) 985-9649

Misc.

Name of Business Link to Buy Gift Card Business Link Phone Number
A Pawsh Pet Spa on Broadway http://www.petgroominggrandjunction.com/ (970) 628-1577
A Wild Hair Pet Grooming https://www.facebook.com/pg/A-Wild-Hair-LLC-Professional-Pet-Grooming-214327418621869/about/?ref=page_internal (970) 245-5686
Amigo Animal Clinic https://amigoanimalclinicgj.com/ (970) 245-0210
Bark's Play and Stay https://www.barksplayandstay.com/ (970) 424-8224
BEST PET GROOMING https://bestpetgrooming.business.site/ (970) 640-2660
Cats League & Assistance of the Western Slope https://www.clawsgj.org/ (970) 241-3793
Chow Down Pet Supplies https://chowdownpetsupplies.com/grand-junction/ (970) 243-6200
Dog Dynasty https://dogdynastygj.com/about-us/ (970) 464-2288
Grand Valley Veterinary Emergency Center https://www.gvvec.com/ (970) 255-1911
Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary https://harmonyanimals.com/ (970) 424-8224
HBJ's Grooming http://hbjgrooming.com/ (970) 462-1577
J&M Aquatics & Pet Center https://jmaquaticsandpetcenter.com/ (970) 245-2526
Leelee's Dog House Mobile Grooming https://leelees-dog-house-grooming.business.site/ (970) 462-1577
Peachy Pooches Pet Grooming https://dogdynastygj.com/about-us/ (970) 434-1618
Ponderosa Paws Mobile Dog Grooming http://www.ponderosapaws.com/ (970) 549-1468
RiverTails Boarding and Grooming https://rivertails-boarding-and-grooming.business.site/website/rivertails-boarding-and-grooming/ (970) 242-3519
Roice-Hurst Humane Society https://rhhumanesociety.org/ 970-434-7337
The Downtown Cat https://dogdynastygj.com/ (970) 464-2288
The Pet Spa https://www.facebook.com/ThePetSpaGJ/ (970) 241-8499
The Wag Resort https://www.wagresort.com/ (970) 241-2949
TLC Grooming by Danielle (pets) http://groomingbydanielle.com/ (970) 241-9955
Your Best Friends Boarding Kennel & Grooming House http://yourbestfriends-gj.com/ (970) 244-8865

