Many things continue to smolder from the 2020 Presidential campaign, but one aspect of this process shines bright: our system of justice. While some President-elect Joe Biden supporters still seethe that it took 40 days to resolve, and some President Donald Trump supporters still maintain the election was wrongly-decided, both sides could be well served to consider a more fundamental principle of the Constitution.
The Illumination of Independence
Biden supporters might set aside their resentment at what they perceive has been obstinacy, and appreciate that when the Commander-in-Chief sought to challenge the election, he let loose an army of lawyers, not an army of soldiers. We take for granted our peaceful transitions of power, but a key to this fundamental component of American democracy is a trusted court system.
Trump supporters might similarly set aside their suspicions and frustrations, and appreciate the essential, long-term value of judges bringing independent minds to resolve the disputes brought to them. This election saw jurists at all levels — from Arizona to Pennsylvania, from Georgia to Wisconsin, all culminating in Washington, D.C. — weigh the arguments without regard to power, person, or preference. Some thought the U.S. Supreme Court, with six out of nine justices appointed by Republicans, would be deferential to the claims of the White House. You may like or not like the rejection of the Trump campaign’s arguments by seven of the nine justices, including all three appointed by Trump, but all of us can acknowledge the proven independence of our judiciary.
Does this make a difference to the everyday citizen? You bet. Every day. In matters great and small. Because in a courtroom governed by the Constitution and the rule of law, nothing is “small.”
Case by Case
Many years ago, I served as a law clerk for Colorado Supreme Court Justice Luis Rovira, who had gone on the bench in his late 50s, after a distinguished career in business litigation. I once asked the judge what his largest fee had been. He responded with the following story. In the 1950s, an unmarried secretary was impregnated by her boss, a prominent businessman. She asked a young Luis Rovira to help her get child support. In the days before paternity tests, this was an uphill fight, but the upstart lawyer took it on, and ultimately prevailed.
The following Christmas, the woman appeared at Rovira’s law office, and gave him a small jar of homemade jam. Christmas the next year, she presented him a hand-knit scarf. And the same recurred year after year for decades … a small, handmade present would find its way to the judge. He concluded, “That was my largest fee. The measure is not what the lawyer gets; it’s what the client gives.”
Several years ago, I addressed the new members of the bar at their swearing-in ceremony, and recounted that story of my old boss, noting its ongoing relevance. Over time, our country has improved how we resolve our differences. In 1860, we went to war against each other over freedom for African Americans. In 1960, we went to court against each other over civil rights for African Americans. This evolution transpired in large part because of a trusted and independent judicial system. When the nation seeks justice, it turns to courts to define and deliver it.
We resolve core issues of leadership and liberty through our judicial system. We may care deeply about abortion, gun rights, health care, and elections, but we resolve those issues by going to court, not going to battle. We do that because we believe the courts are fundamentally fair.
The Perennial Present
This belief is built case by case. So long as a young lawyer is willing to challenge the wealthy and established — and get a result based on fairness, not status — people can continue to believe in the courts. From a distraught pregnant woman to a disappointed President of the United States, we take our disputes to the bench, and accept the outcome, even if we don’t like it.
The people who wrote and ratified the Constitution first gave us this gift of an independent judiciary as the holiday season approached in 1787. This year dozens of jurists re-delivered this perennial present. The gift was NOT the selection of a particular candidate; it was the reaffirmation of the rule of law. Everyone, whether angry or ecstatic at the result, should thank our Founders for this, one of the nation’s greatest gifts; for liberty without law is anarchy.
This undergirds the varied cultures that comprise our country. So, a belated Happy Hanukkah to those who celebrate the feast of lights. A premature Merry Christmas to those who celebrate that birth in Bethlehem two millennia ago, and a Joyous Kwanzaa to those who celebrate their African heritage at this time of year. All of us can savor this gift as we celebrate the Winter Solstice, with every day bringing more light as we move forward from 2020. Whatever Light illuminates your personal path this holiday season, the guiding Light for our nation burns bright.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979, after clerking at the Colorado Supreme Court. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected District Attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. He was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1995. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.