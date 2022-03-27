I'm not a frosting person at all. In fact, I usually eat all the cake in my slice and then pass on the frosting to my daughter or husband, who gladly make sure it doesn't go to waste. One of the exceptions to this, however, is peanut butter frosting. I think it's the savory nuttiness of it mixed with just the right amount of butter and sugar that has me gladly gobbling it all up.
Many peanut butter frosting recipes have a big ratio of sugar to peanut butter, but I like it reversed. Lots of peanut butter and just the right amount of butter and sugar whip up to a fluffy, creamy pile that makes everything you spread it on simply amazing.
What's the best peanut butter for peanut butter frosting?
For the smoothest, fluffiest peanut butter frosting, use commercial brands like Skippy and Jif. The smoother the peanut butter, the smoother the frosting. If you want to use a natural peanut butter, Skippy makes one that I love using in this frosting (Skippy Natural has an ultra-smooth texture). Beat the peanut butter, butter, powdered sugar, and a little smidge of vanilla extract until light and fluffy.
Why did my peanut butter frosting separate?
Frosting separates when the ingredients are either too hot or too cold. Make sure you start with room-temperature butter that's soft to the touch but not melting. Your peanut butter should also be at room temperature before making the frosting.
What should I pair with peanut butter frosting?
Chocolate and peanut butter are a natural pairing, so chocolate cake or cupcakes work well.
Peanut Butter Frosting
Makes about 4 scant cups enough to frost the top of a 9-by-13-inch sheet cake, an 8-inch round 2-layer cake, or 24 cupcakes (18 if generously piping)
12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter
1 (15- to 16-ounce) jar smooth peanut butter (about 1 1/2 cups), preferably Skippy or Jif
1 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. Cut 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter into 6 pieces. Place the butter, 1 (15- to 16-ounce) jar smooth peanut butter, and 1 cup powdered sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer (or large bowl if using an electric hand mixer). Let sit until the butter is room temperature.
2. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and beat with the paddle attachment on low speed until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Increase the speed to medium and beat until fluffy and lightened in color, about 3 minutes more.
Recipe note: Leftover frosting can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two days.
(Christine Gallary is food editor-at-large for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)
