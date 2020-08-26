The aftershocks of COVID-19 will be felt for generations. Just consider the massive changes we are experiencing in the use of telemedicine, remote work arrangements, online learning, and retail distribution systems. We are only starting to reflect on the impact of these changes, but it is not hard to see a powerful upside for rural America.
When you are more reliant than ever on virtual access to your employees, your entertainment, and your food ordering, you have more freedom to live in the community where you grew up or one that is more affordable and enjoyable. This represents a tremendous opportunity for rural Colorado, which has so many wonderful places to live.
In the future, starting now, people are going to start thinking about place differently: if you can live anywhere, where do you want to live? This premise was the founding spirit behind Startup Colorado, a public-private partnership I co-founded. Startup Colorado’s mission is to support rural entrepreneurs in Colorado who take the leap to build companies in places where the quality of life is exceptional. Colorado already has a history of success stories and promising companies from around the state, including Click Medical, a prosthetics company in Steamboat Springs; Oveja Negra, an outdoor recreation business in Salida; and Delta Brick & Climate Company in Paonia, which specializes in sustainable manufacturing. Now, in a work-from-home world, towns in rural Colorado are poised to attract innovators and employees who realize that, if they are no longer tethered to an office desk, they can live where they want.
But there is still a critical constraint on where people can live: where is there high-quality, reliable broadband? Painfully, the lack of broadband is the source of deepening inequality in our country. Whether based on rural geography or economic circumstances, a lack of access to broadband and digital technology means that students cannot learn, patients cannot access tele-medicine, and families lack access to information, entertainment, and commerce. That’s why our office led a bipartisan coalition of 39 state attorneys general to call on Congress to include support for broadband in the next COVID-related relief package. And that’s why we are working with the Polis administration on solutions we can soon adopt here in Colorado.
Our office is also taking a series of other steps to support opportunity for rural Colorado post-COVID. Recently, we made a $500,000 grant to Northwestern Colorado Community College to help create a cybersecurity program there. In the wake of COVID, we also partnered with the Colorado’s Lawyers Committee to recruit lawyers to serve as advisors to small businesses—particularly those in our rural communities—who are struggling during this time and can use help, for example, in re-negotiating a lease so they don’t go under during this challenging time. Finally, just this week, we announced our Colorado Partnership for Education and Rural Revitalization (COPERR), which is a partnership with the three community colleges in Southeastern Colorado focused on revitalizing the housing stock in those communities, by testing for, remediating, and rehabilitating housing that is infested with asbestos.
Rural Colorado’s future is bright. With Colorado’s ingenuity, resilience, and ability to deliver broadband across our state, we can support communities through a transition when economic engines of the future will include new businesses that can be founded anywhere. Moreover, in the world where professionals can work wherever they choose (and have quality broadband), they will move to and be a boost to wonderful communities like Grand Junction, Craig, Gunnison, Trinidad, Sterling, and Alamosa. In that world, our challenge will be to preserve our culture of working together and supporting one another, which is the guiding principle that continues to motivate Colorado entrepreneurs and make Colorado a special place to live.
Phil Weiser is the Attorney General for the State of Colorado.