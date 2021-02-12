The political battle of the moment may be between Democrats and Republicans, but the key decision for the coming decade is more nuanced. Noting that almost all of us are well-meaning, it seems that voters these days, and the folks they elect, range across five categories, with admittedly blurred lines between them: MAGA; Traditional Conservatives; Regulated-Market Moderates; Pragmatic Progressives; and the True Blue.
The Spectrum
On one extreme are MAGA advocates, who feel ignored by the status quo, which they distrust and label the Deep State. Their champion is Donald Trump, and their fervor dominates the much of current Republican Party. They brook neither dissent nor disloyalty to the former President.
On the other extreme are the True Blue, epitomized by Bernie Sanders. They envision a future with a Green New Deal, Medicare for All, forgiveness of all student loans, and the emasculation of Wall Street.
Sharing the Republican space with MAGA are the Traditional Conservatives, tracing their philosophical legacy to William F. Buckley, and their political heritage to Goldwater and Reagan. They are committed to containing the cost, ineffectiveness, and intrusions of big government. Under Reagan, Conservatism also embraced social issues such as abortion. While some conservatives made their peace with Trump in return for tax cuts, judicial appointments, and de-regulation, others viewed Trump as an unpredictable populist who would ultimately erode the ideological underpinnings of Conservatism.
Sharing the Democratic side with the True Blues are the Pragmatic Progressives. They agree with many goals of the True Blues, but consider the costs of programs, and bring patience to the game. They work with the private sector, but believe that government has an indispensable role to play in addressing issues from health care to climate change, racial justice to pay equity. Their lineage includes Lyndon Johnson and Bill Clinton.
In the middle of this array are Regulated-Market Moderates. They may be in either party or no party, and believe in individual choice and free markets more than in government solutions, while recognizing the need for government to intervene when things get out of whack. They trace their roots to Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower.
Obviously, when applied to any one person, these can be imperfect labels. But this working model frames the key political challenge of the coming decade.
Both Ends
The two edges of this ideological rainbow disparage each other, and their differences are fundamental. MAGA advocates view our heritage through a lens that highlights only the best, while the True Blues see the same past laced with injustice and racism. The True Blue view the future through a lens that envisions Utopia. MAGA proponents see the same future and consider it the end of America.
But the extremes also have things in common. Both draw their energy by contrasting themselves with all others. Both disdain compromise. MAGA derides both the goals of Democrats and the restrained responses of Republicans. True Blues scorn the goals of Conservatives and any accommodation by Democrats.
The two extremes have one other common interest: as each political party is purged of more moderate approaches, the elections of the future could come down to True Blue versus MAGA; such a binary electoral choice is the most likely path to power for either. All those in the majority middle – from Conservative to Progressive – should realize that this is the key political battle of the next decade; not Republican versus Democrat.
The Middle
Pragmatic Progressives, Moderates, and Traditional Conservatives face attacks from their respective base – and a threatened end to their political influence – if they embrace compromise. So, some curry favor with the base. Republican presidential aspirants downplay their conservative credentials, instead employing divisive rhetoric, hoping to be the next champion to enlist the ardor of MAGA.
Pragmatic Progressives have a temporary truce with the True Blues to redress policies from the prior President. But to implement a long-term agenda, they might ponder the results of 2020. More than two dozen Democrats sought the Presidential nomination; the winner took the most moderate positions, and prevailed, promising to work with the other side. There may be broad support to address climate change, tax policy, and health care, but not at the price of kneecapping huge swaths of the private sector. As LBJ once noted, “Any jackass can kick down a barn; it takes a carpenter to build one.”
To be clear, there is value in all of these striations. We are well served by the cry of the True Blue to head toward a better world. And MAGA keep us mindful of the uniqueness of America. As noted at the outset, there are well-meaning people throughout this political spectrum, but there is a difference between being good and being good for the nation. The architects of the middle must decide if they will accommodate each other’s different views on size and style in order to keep building, or make a tenuous peace with a base that disdains their moderation and their methods, and ultimately wants them gone.