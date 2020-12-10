It is widely reported that Joe Biden will nominate Tom Vilsack to be Secretary of the Department of Agriculture (USDA), again. Vilsack was the longest-serving member of President Obama’s cabinet, in fact the only one to serve the entire eight years. Apparently, he wants the job again, even though he once threatened to quit because he was so bored. This year Vilsack, still a powerful figure in Iowa, where he previously served as Governor, endorsed Biden very early. His reward will be the same cabinet post, and there will be no howls of protest about the “revolving door” from groups that normally issue such criticism.
The “Revolving Door Project,” run by the left-wing Center for Economic and Policy Research, says it scrutinizes executive-branch appointees “to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.” It uses the term “revolving door” for people who switch between government positions and the private-sector – especially in the Trump Administration. CNN has referred to “Donald Trump’s Revolving Door presidency,” though some of CNN’s own commentators, including Jen Psaki and Antony Blinken, are now going to work for the Biden Administration. The “revolving door at Trump’s White House keeps spinning,” said MSNBC, whose on-air contributors John Meacham, Barbara McQuade, Karine Jean Pierre, and Richard Stengel are all going to work for Biden now.
There was vociferous criticism about Trump appointing former “lobbyists” at Interior, EPA, Defense, and elsewhere, but almost none about Obama’s appointment of “lobbyists” to run Justice, Defense, or the White House itself (he issued at least 17 waivers from his no-lobbyist policy). Nor about his appointment of environmental industry leaders to run EPA and Interior. Tom Vilsack himself lobbied for the National Education Association before working for Obama, and has spent the last four years as CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
Do not look for criticism of this “revolving door” from CNN, MSNBC, or the Center for Economic and Policy Research, though. In fact, with Tom Vilsack’s appointment, or re-appointment, there will likely be very little criticism at all, from anyone.
Indeed, when Obama nominated him for the agriculture post in 2009, the Senate confirmed Vilsack by unanimous voice vote. That could easily be the result again, as Vilsack ruffled very few feathers in his eight-year tenure. You would think someone serving that long at USDA would have left a major imprint on department policies. But he was more of a caretaker than a risk taker, a delegator of major decisions to assistants and undersecretaries. He and his team were competent, friendly, and made very few big changes. Even the decidedly pro-Biden online encyclopedia has little to report about Vilsack’s USDA years, other than his public defense of farmers accused of global warming, and a minor flap over the firing of a subordinate accused of racism.
He once proposed replacing the Department of Energy with a “Department of Energy Security,” to better focus on renewables and new technology, especially cellulosic ethanol. At numerous public events, he said all the right things about the need to return active management to the national forests, though his tenure saw the problem get steadily worse through inaction. He is a decent person who will, once again, ruffle few feathers.
By now, the details of his agenda for USDA are fairly well known, and will provide plenty of material for future columns, so stay tuned. Today, though, it is worth noting that his swearing-in will represent an interesting footnote of Cabinet history. No person has ever served a full eight years in any Cabinet post, and been asked back again by a non-consecutive future president. Two men, Jim Wilson at Agriculture and Andrew Mellon at Treasury, served so long – each under three consecutive presidents of the same party – that they became fixtures of the offices. But nobody ever served two full terms, then left, and came back under a subsequent president.
Daniel Webster and James G. Blain both served as Secretary of State under more than one president. John Crittenden and Bill Barr served more than one president as Attorney General; Donald Rumsfeld was Secretary of Defense twice, and William Ruckelshaus headed the EPA twice. There are other examples, but none served full eight-year terms, as Vilsack did. Maybe he likes the job better than in 2015, when he tried to resign, telling Obama, “There are days when I have literally nothing to do.” Or perhaps he just got stuck in the revolving door.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of "Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back." He is a Western Slope native.