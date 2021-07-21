Last week, delivery of The Daily Sentinel was delayed due to hiccups with its transition to printing in Montrose. Those issues have rectified.
But the Sentinel is still having delivery issues.
This week, delivery has been delayed to many homes because of a shortage of carriers who delivery The Sentinel.
The Daily Sentinel is down nearly 40 carrier routes, meaning Sentinel employees are filling in on those routes and are delivering thousands of newspapers in the community, some as late as 10 a.m.
Under normal circumstances, The Sentinel requires its delivery carriers to have their newspapers delivered to customers by 6 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends.
With so many unfilled carrier routes that are handled by independent contractors, the delivery process slows down dramatically and the result is newspapers that arrive much later than normal.
Simply put, the Sentinel needs help and is looking for dependable delivery carriers.
Anyone interested in delivering the Sentinel as a carrier should call 970-242-1919.
Potential candidates need a valid diver’s license, proof of insurance, reliable transportation, and be able to work early mornings.
The Sentinel will also host a carrier job fair on Monday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Sentinel office at 734 S. Seventh St.
In the meantime, we ask our readers to bear with us as we work to increase our staff and ramp up our carrier force.
The Sentinel e-Edition remains available seven days a week for our subscribers. It is typically available by 4 a.m. at gjsentinel.com.
The e-Edition is an exact duplicate of the printed newspaper.