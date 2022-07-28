 Skip to main content
Ticket alert: Colorado Mountain Winefest gets closer to sold out

  • Updated
Colorado Mountain Winefest is closing in on a sold out status for its 31st annual Festival in the Park.

Fewer than 500 tickets are still available out of the festival’s 4,500 general admission tickets. VIP tickets are already sold out and there is a waitlist, according to Cassidee Shull, executive director for Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology, which organizes Winefest.

Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

Jonni Marsh, left, and Violet Dunham dance in their bare feet with their wine glasses as Peach Street Revival musicians play during the 2021 Colorado Winefest at Riverbend Park in Palisade
FILE PHOTO - People gather to watch as Chad Griffith demonstrates how to prepare a poached pear with Grande River Vineyards meritage red wine during the Colorado Mountain Winefest in 2021.
MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

FILE PHOTO - Wine lovers gather in droves for the 2021 Colorado Mountain Winefest at Riverbend Park in Palisade.

