Ticket alert: Colorado Mountain Winefest gets closer to sold out

Colorado Mountain Winefest is closing in on a sold out status for its 31st annual Festival in the Park.
Fewer than 500 tickets are still available out of the festival’s 4,500 general admission tickets. VIP tickets are already sold out and there is a waitlist, according to Cassidee Shull, executive director for Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology, which organizes Winefest.
Winefest will be 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Riverbend Park in Palisade.
Along with visiting the booths of the 45 wineries and 36 vendors that will be at Winefest, those who attend can take in educational seminars, chef demos and live music. The band 12th Street Jive will play from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wild Flight will headline from 1:30–5 p.m.
Details about the chef demos and educational seminars will be available soon at coloradowinefest.com, but among the items that will be on the schedule are a Riesling tasting, DIY charcuterie boards and an ice carving demo with Willy Tuz, Shull said.
Tuz, who owns Colorado Fruit Designs and whose carving has been featured on the Food Network, does ice carving demos that “are really entertaining to watch. He always makes amazing sculptures,” she said.
When purchasing tickets for Winefest, Shull recommended people take a look at the more than two dozen events planned for Colorado Wine Week, which goes from Sept. 11–18 and is in its second year.
All of the Wine Week’s events highlight or promote Colorado wine, she said. Some are scheduled to take place on the Front Range and others will happen in Grand Valley or West Elks areas. Some are free and others require tickets.
“It’s a great way to round out the Winefest experience,” Shull said.
Events include a Wine Week Photo Challenge, winery tours, dinners, tastings, concerts and painting nights.
New this year to Wine Week is a murder mystery dinner and wine tasting at Absolute Prestige Ranch in Loma and a concert featuring performances by Colorado Mesa University music department faculty and students and Colorado wine and hors d’oeuvres.
The CMU concert is “a benefit for the music department, which is awesome,” Shull said.
Also on the Wine Week schedule is a puppy adoption, yoga and wine event at The Infinite Monkey Theorem in Denver.