PUEBLO — What felt like a family event didn’t quite have the storybook ending for the Grand Junction High School girls tennis team.
Two Tigers doubles teams shared bloodlines and were hoping to share victory, but it wasn’t meant to be Saturday on a scorching summer day at Pueblo City Park.
For Emma Rose and Lizzie Ballard, the loss in the No. 2 doubles championship match stung, but the experiences will give them lasting memories for the rest of their lives. But as cousins who grew up together, they won’t have to talk about their 6-4, 6-2 loss to Mullen’s Tierney Scanlan and Izzy Desjardins.
“We don’t need to talk to each other, we have this telekinesis, almost,” Ballard said. “We communicate so well.”
There was no shame in the loss. If there was one takeaway from the tournament, it’s that all the Mullen teams and players were going to be tough to beat. The Mustangs dropped only three matches on the first day of the tournament. One of the teams to get a win was the Grand Junction No. 1 doubles team of Kylie and Natalie Hanks.
But the sisters — daughters of Colorado Mesa baseball coach Chris Hanks — ran into the buzzsaw Kent Denver tandem of Hanna Noyes and Kendall Adams the semifinals. After beating the Hankses 6-1, 6-1, Noyes and Adams went on to win the title, Kent Denver’s only championship of the tournament.
Rose and Ballard entered the state tournament undefeated, but they don’t want to let Saturday’s result diminish the accomplishment of reaching a championship match.
“It was (rewarding),” Rose said. “This was our first loss of the season. I had knee surgery back in January and I’m having another knee surgery on Thursday, so being able to play was really rewarding.”
For Rose and Ballard, Saturday’s loss marked the end of their high school tennis careers. The weight of that reality sunk in as they walked off the court as Tigers for the last time.
“I loved playing tennis for Grand Junction,” Rose said.
In Saturday’s prep tennis story on page 9A, the Central No. 1 and No. 4 doubles teams were misidentified. The Warriors’ No. 4 doubles team of Claire Dziwisz and Caysee Calton won their first-round match against Pueblo West 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 before losing in the quarterfinals.
“They were up in the first set of their second-round match before losing,” Central coach Katie Aust said. “For such a young team (freshman and sophomore), I’m really proud of them.”
Also in Friday’s first round, the Warriors No. 1 doubles team of Adi Hill and Jordan Bauer lost 6-1, 6-0 to Pueblo West’s Raeann Savage and Lyndsey Aguilar.