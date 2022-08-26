The Grand Junction High School boys golf team won the 17-team Montrose Red Hawks Tournament at Cobble Creek Golf Course on Thursday.
The Tigers’ were the only team under par with a score of 215. Fruita Monument placed eighth at 236 and Central was 14th at 270.
Ky Korte finished second for Grand Junction with a 2-under-par 72. He birdied five holes — including three times on the back nine. Hunter Simmons finished third at 71, Jack Kaul tied for eighth at 74 and Landon Scarbrough tied for 17th at 77.
Fruita’s top finisher was Dillon Jones, who tied for 15th with 76. Will Stewart tied for 25th with 79 and Stone Carver tied for 28th with 81. Kaleb Holm finished 34th with 82, Cody Lans tied for 44th with 88 and Jacob Johnson rounded out the Wildcats with 89 strokes to tie for 47th.
Dillon Crabtree was the top finisher for Central with an 88. Nicholas Colunga shot an 89, Parker Shahan a 93 and Owen Kieran and Elijah Buniger each shot a 98.
Softball
Mikalya Talbott and Taryn Miller both had four RBI as Palisade cruised to a 22-0 victory over Cedaredge.
The Bulldogs (5-0) pounded out 21 hits in the three-inning win — seven four extra bases. Miller had the first big hit in Palisade's nine-run first inning, a three-run, bases-loaded double with one out. Miller went to third on the throw home and scored on an error. Later in the inning, Taylor Mosby, who had led off the game with a single, hit a two-run double.
In the Bulldogs' four-run second inning, Mackenzie Gray had an RBI triple and Mosby collected her third RBI with a single.
Palisade put the game away in the third inning, scoring nine runs. Talbott had a two-run triple and Anaiah Gujardo-Zarate had a bases-loaded, three-run triple. Talbott added an RBI single later in the frame.
Melanie Valdez was the beneficiary of the Bulldogs' bats, allowing only two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
Mosby, Valdez and Jordan Bauer all were 3 for 3 and Talbott finished 3 for 4. Jadyn Mullaney scored four runs as a courtesy runner for Bauer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.