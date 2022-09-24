Grand Junction’s Alexis Walpole scored on an error in the sixth inning to lift the Tigers to a 2-1 thriller over Highlands Ranch on Saturday to open the final day of the Southwestern Classic softball tournament at Canyon View Park.
Walpole led off the sixth with a single, moved to third on a pair of errors and scored the winning run on Ashley Gonzalez’s ground ball to the shortstop. Walpole also scored in the fourth inning on Maycie Child’s RBI single.
Jaxon Clark allowed only two hits and walked two to earn the win.
Castle View 12, Grand Junction 7: A six-run second inning was too much for the Tigers to overcome.
The Sabercats (4-15) broke open a 1-1 game, and until the bottom of the seventh the Tigers could only put up one run in any inning, cutting the lead to 8-4. Castle View put up two runs in each of the sixth and seventh inning to have enough of a cushion when the Tigers (8-8) scored three in the bottom of the seventh.
Frederick 6, Fruita Monument 5: Frederick’s Hailey Simmons singled home a run in the top of the ninth inning, then escaped when the Wildcats got the tying run to third base in the bottom of the inning.
Olivia Wirth reached on an error and took second on another error and took third when Angelina Fortunato beat out a one-out infield single.
Peytan Scheer struck out and Chloe Padilla flied out to third in the Wildcats’ first loss of the tournament.
The Wildcats led 5-3 after five innings, but Frederick tied it with a pair of runs in the seventh. Fruita got two runners on in the bottom of the seventh but again couldn’t get the winning run across.
Padilla struck out six for Fruita in the complete-game performance, allowing six runs on 14 hits. Fortunato went 3 for 4 and Wirth 3 for 5 for the Wildcats, with Wirth driving in a pair of runs.
Fruita Monument 14, Highlands Ranch 2: The Wildcats shook off the tough loss by scoring six runs in the first inning and seven in the third for the four-inning run-rule win.
Padilla hit a solo home run in the first to put Fruita (8-9) up 5-0 after Lacie Rodabaugh hit a two-run double. Ava Stephens added a two-run single in the third and Scheer’s RBI double to left made it 13-0.
Bailey Bingham allowed a pair of runs in the fourth on three hits, including a home run by Brianna Cordray. Padilla got her out of the inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Palisade 7, Castle View 0: Mikayla Talbott allowed only four hits and struck out two in the complete game shutout as the Bulldogs rebounded from an 0-2 start to the tournament with a dominant win.
Macie Robertson and Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate both had two RBI for Palisade and Jordan Bauer was 3 for 4 with an RBI in the win. Melissa Carroll had two hits and scored two runs and Talbott helped her own cause with one hit and an RBI.
Palisade 10, Conifer 4: A seven-run fifth inning propelled the 10th-ranked Bulldogs past the eighth-ranked Lobos.
Leading 2-0 Robertson led off with a single and Carroll moved Robertson to third with a single. Bauer followed with a single to center to score both runners for a 4-0 lead. With one out, Taryn Miller hit an RBI single and Melanie Valdez followed with an RBI double.
After a strikeout, Taylor Mosby walked and Madi Gray singled to load the bases for Robertson, who cleared the bases with a three-run triple to center.
Palisade (12-4) scored its final run in the sixth inning after Conifer (11-5) had scored four runs in the top of the inning.
Robertson and Bauer both were 3 for 3 with three RBI and Miller added a pair of RBI. Talbott pitched around 12 hits, allowing only four runs and striking out nine in the win.
Volleyball
Palisade served well in winning their second straight Western Slope League game, a 25-16, 25-12, 25-21 victory over Summit.
Ella Steele had five aces to lead and added 11 assists, one solo block and two block assists. Addie Ritterbush had 12 kills, one solo block and one block assist, Braeleigh Mac- Askill added nine assists and Sophia DeWitt had 14 digs.
