Grand Junction’s Alexis Walpole scored on an error in the sixth inning to lift the Tigers to a 2-1 thriller over Highlands Ranch on Saturday to open the final day of the Southwestern Classic softball tournament at Canyon View Park.

Walpole led off the sixth with a single, moved to third on a pair of errors and scored the winning run on Ashley Gonzalez’s ground ball to the shortstop. Walpole also scored in the fourth inning on Maycie Child’s RBI single.