Today’s Birthdays: Actor June Squibb is 93. Singer P.J. Proby is 84. Actor Sally Field is 76. Singer Rory Block is 73. Jazz musician Arturo Sandoval is 73. TV host Catherine Crier is 68. News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 67. Actor Lori Singer is 65. Actor Lance Kerwin is 62. Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan is 58. Rock singer Corey Glover is 58. Actor Brad Grunberg is 58. Actor Peter DeLuise is 56. Actor Kelly Rutherford is 54. Author Colson Whitehead is 53. Actor Ethan Hawke is 52. Chef/TV judge Marcus Samuelsson is 52. Actor Thandiwe (tan-DEE’-way) Newton (formerly Thandie (TAN’-dee)) is 50. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn (roh-MAYN’) is 50. Actor Zoe McLellan is 48. Actor Nicole Dubuc is 44. Actor Taryn Manning is 44. Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 43. Actor Patina Miller is 38. Actor Katie Leclerc (LEH’-klehr) is 36. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 36. Singer-songwriter Robert Ellis is 34. Actor Emma Stone is 34. U.S. Olympic swimming gold medalist Bobby Finke is 23.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Leaving her mark: From TV stardom to Grand Junction, tattoo artist passionate about her work
- Former St. Mary's nurse accused of sexual assault while on duty
- Missing GJ hunter found dead
- Mama Ree's Pizza + Brewhouse to open Nov. 10 in former REI store
- Slopeside Inn next to Powderhorn to be redeveloped after purchase by Kaart's Young
- A home carved from a cave: Couple looks to sell after 4-decade adventure
- Haunting questions highlight tales of outdoor spooks
- Details emerge in St. Mary's nurse sexual assault case
- Xcel backs out of Unaweep project
- Aspen developer behind Riverside Parkway apartments, other projects
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:45:23 AM
Sunset: 06:09:46 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:46:29 AM
Sunset: 06:08:44 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:47:35 AM
Sunset: 05:07:44 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SSE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:48:41 AM
Sunset: 05:06:45 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:49:47 AM
Sunset: 05:05:48 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: S @ 18 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:50:53 AM
Sunset: 05:04:52 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM
Sunset: 05:03:58 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: WNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.