The lackluster response to a lease sale in Alaska’s National Wildlife Refuge should be a clear sign that opening one of America’s most special landscapes to oil exploration was never a good idea.
We would have preferred that the lease sale not take place at all on the premise that some places are simply too special to drill. But the meager revenues from the lease sale exposes just how raw the deal is for taxpayers.
The federal government estimated the lease sale would bring in $1.8 billion over a decade, but it only attracted three bidders, one of which was the state of Alaska itself. The bidding only raised $14.4 million — a pittance in light of the ecological values the land represents.
We would argue that no amount of money is worth developing a pristine wilderness. Selling a priceless asset for pennies, therefore, is particularly rilesome and our hope is that Congress and the Biden administration will reinstitute protections.
None of Alaska’s three top oil producers — ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and Hilcorp, the owners of the large Prudhoe Bay oil field west of the refuge — submitted bids.
That was expected. Amid a global recession, experts say low oil prices are well below the break-even point of costs to drill in the coastal plain — an area home to polar bears, migrating birds, vast herds of caribou and other wildlife. Major U.S. banks, under pressure from enviornmentalists and Indigenous groups, have adopted policies of refusing to finance drilling the Arctic, including the ANWR.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower designated the refuge in 1960, setting aside about 9 million acres in the remote northeast corner of Alaska to preserve the region’s “wildlife and wilderness values.” President Jimmy Carter doubled the size of the refuge and expanded protections.
It remained off-limits to drilling until Congress authorized opening a section of the ANWR for drilling in 2017 and the Trump administration offered a lease sale in the refuge’s 1.5 million acres of coastal plain.
That, of course, is incompatible with the reason the refuge was established in the first place. The Eisenhower administration orchestrated a transfer of 20 million acres of federal land to the state of Alaska in exchange for leaving the ANWR undeveloped. Alaska’s share of the deal became the Prudhoe Bay oil fields. Decades of oil development on state lands in the Arctic followed.
The trade-off for the land transfer was simple. The only economically feasible opportunity for maintaining a wilderness frontier large enough to protect the area’s wildlife was to establish the ANWR. At the time, Interior Secretary Fred Seaton told Congress that the administration sought to protect the delicate area “looking ahead 50 years” while the rest of the state developed.
Seaton would go on to found the media company that now owns the Sentinel. It’s hard to imagine what the northeast corner of Alaska would look like without the protections it enjoyed for 60 years.
The fracking revolution has already made America a leading producer of oil without invading sensitive areas. Market forces seem to indicate that major oil companies want to explore elsewhere before they take on the challenges of drilling in Alaska’s coastal plain. It should be an easy call for the Biden administration to use the tools at its disposal to stall development. Biden and Congress could decide to buy back the leases and re-establish protections for the land.
Polling indicates most Americans oppose drilling in the ANWR anyway and Biden has already made clear his plans to address drilling on all of America’s public lands as part of his agenda to address the effects of climate change.
But the best argument against drilling was made recently by Eisenhower’s granddaughter who wrote in a New York Times op-ed, “We must hold on to the wild places we have left, particularly when spoiling them is so unnecessary.”