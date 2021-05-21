Top-ranked Wabash Valley (Ill.) College started the Midwest District tournament with a 15-4 victory Thursday over host South Suburban (Ill.) College in South Holland, Illinois. The Warriors improved to 49-3. In the other game in the district, Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College beat Kaskaskia (Ill.) College 16-5.
In the first round of Plains District tournament in Salina, Kansas, Butler Community College beat Colby Community College 10-7 and seventh-ranked Cowley College beat Kansas City Kansas CC 10-3. Colby beat Kansas City Kansas 10-2 in the final game of the night, eliminating the Blue Devils from the tournament.
In the first round of the West District tournament, No. 3 Central Arizona College (46-5), the reigning national champion, rolled to a 13-4 win over Western Nebraska in Prescott, Arizona. Host Yavapai (Ariz.) College won a shootout in the evening game, 16-13 over College of Southern Nevada.