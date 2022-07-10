Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week.
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is August.
City Streets annual Chip Seal Program: Work hours are 6 a.m. –5 p.m. Crews will fog seal the Ridges area on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday and the South Camp area on Monday and Tuesday. Use caution in the areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early August, weather permitting.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Street to Interstate 70 Business, Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Work is from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during the night work activities: Expect ongoing daytime utility work with intermittent lane closures. Speed limit is reduced to 30 mph with a 10-foot width restriction through the length of the project. Anticipated completion is mid-November.
G 3/8 Road from 25 Road to 25½ Road, Utility Construction, Private Development: G 3/8 Road will be closed to through traffic starting Monday. A detour route will be in place. Resident access will be maintained. Anticipated completion is July 15.
Patterson Road from 28 Road to 28¼ Road, Highline Fiber Project: Work will be from 7–10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic delays. An alternate route is advised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.