Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week.
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is August.
City Streets annual Chip Seal Program: Work hours are 6 a.m. –5 p.m. Crews will fog seal the Ridges area on Sunday, Monday through Wednesday and the Monument Road area on Thursday. Use caution in the areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early August, weather permitting.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Street to Interstate 70 Business, Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Work is from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during the night work activities: Expect ongoing daytime utility work with intermittent lane closures. Speed limit is reduced to 30 mph with a 10-foot width restriction through the length of the project. Anticipated completion is mid-November.
Patterson Road from 15th St. to 28¼ Road, Highline Fiber Project: Work will be from 7–10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic delays. An alternate route is advised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.