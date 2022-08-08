 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trail Life Brewing opens next to Gear Junction on Main

Trail Life Brewing opens next to Gear Junction on Main

Trail Life Brewing finally opened its doors to the public Wednesday, filling the other remaining half of the void that had been left on Main Street by the Twisted Turtle’s closing.

The brewery at 436 Main St. is co-owned by married couple Ryan and Emma Dutch and shares its building with Gear Junction.

080322-Trail Life 1-CPT

Bonnie Wilhelm, the bar manager at Trail Life Brewing at 436 Main Street in downtown Grand Junction, draws a cold brew from their many selections Wednesday during the brewery's grand opening/
Trail Life Beer Menu

Nathan Deal/The Daily Sentinel

The brew selection is on display at Trail Life Brewing during its grand opening Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK