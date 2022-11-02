Angelika Lundgren Nov 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Angelika Lundgren, 62 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on October 26, 2022 at Community Hospital, Angelika was a CareGiver. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Angelika Lundgren Pass Away Community Hospital Caregiver Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 45° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/45° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:42:06 AM Sunset: 06:13:02 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 14 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 12% 40° 64° Wed Wednesday 64°/40° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 07:43:12 AM Sunset: 06:11:55 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Thu 89% 29° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/29° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 89% Sunrise: 07:44:17 AM Sunset: 06:10:50 PM Humidity: 97% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Thursday Night Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Fri 11% 27° 41° Fri Friday 41°/27° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:45:23 AM Sunset: 06:09:46 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 35° 49° Sat Saturday 49°/35° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:46:29 AM Sunset: 06:08:44 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 39° 56° Sun Sunday 56°/39° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:47:35 AM Sunset: 05:07:44 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: S @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 11% 36° 60° Mon Monday 60°/36° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:48:41 AM Sunset: 05:06:45 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business