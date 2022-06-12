Ann Reddin Jun 12, 2022 Jun 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Ann Reddin, 80, of Grand Junction, died June 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was a Teacher. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Mon 6% 56° 97° Mon Monday 97°/56° Windy with a few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 05:47:53 AM Sunset: 08:40:49 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: WNW @ 24 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 56F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tue 0% 50° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/50° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:47:53 AM Sunset: 08:41:14 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: WNW @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low near 50F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 0% 56° 89° Wed Wednesday 89°/56° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:47:55 AM Sunset: 08:41:37 PM Humidity: 10% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 68° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/68° Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM Sunset: 08:41:58 PM Humidity: 9% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 68F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 24% 69° 96° Fri Friday 96°/69° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:48:04 AM Sunset: 08:42:18 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 24% 65° 93° Sat Saturday 93°/65° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:48:11 AM Sunset: 08:42:36 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sun 41% 62° 84° Sun Sunday 84°/62° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 05:48:20 AM Sunset: 08:42:52 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business