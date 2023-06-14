Arlene Mason Galritz Jun 14, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Arlene Mason Galritz, 93 of Fruita CO, passed away on March 26, 2023 06/16/2023 @1pm Elmwood Cemetery Urn Internment St. Mary's. Vocation: Home Maker/Home Owner Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Wed 16% 56° 84° Wed Wednesday 84°/56° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM Sunset: 08:41:13 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 43% 56° 82° Thu Thursday 82°/56° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 05:47:59 AM Sunset: 08:41:37 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Fri 36% 54° 78° Fri Friday 78°/54° Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 36% Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM Sunset: 08:41:58 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 31% 54° 79° Sat Saturday 79°/54° A few morning showers. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 31% Sunrise: 05:48:07 AM Sunset: 08:42:18 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 59° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/59° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:48:14 AM Sunset: 08:42:37 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 2% 60° 90° Mon Monday 90°/60° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:48:22 AM Sunset: 08:42:54 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 0% 54° 87° Tue Tuesday 87°/54° Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:32 AM Sunset: 08:43:09 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 54F. WSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business