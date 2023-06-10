Arlene Mason Garlitz Jun 10, 2023 46 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Arlene Mason Garlitz, 93 of Fruita CO, passed away on March 26, 2023 Interment At Elmwood Cemetery: 6/19/2023 @1 pm St. Mary's Hospital. Vocation: Home Maker/Home Owner Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 57° 87° Fri Friday 87°/57° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:21 AM Sunset: 08:38:51 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 56° 86° Sat Saturday 86°/56° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:48:13 AM Sunset: 08:39:22 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 5% 59° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/59° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:48:07 AM Sunset: 08:39:52 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 17% 55° 83° Mon Monday 83°/55° A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 05:48:03 AM Sunset: 08:40:20 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 9% 56° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/56° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 05:48 AM Sunset: 08:40:46 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: WSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 23% 58° 85° Wed Wednesday 85°/58° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 05:48 AM Sunset: 08:41:11 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: WSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 19% 58° 85° Thu Thursday 85°/58° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 05:48:01 AM Sunset: 08:41:35 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business