Arliss Beach Jan 28, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Arliss Beach, 93 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on January 26, 2023 peacefully under the care of HopWest Hospice. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Advertising Day Precip Temp Sat 18% 26° 36° Sat Saturday 36°/26° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 07:24:02 AM Sunset: 05:30:21 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 29° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/29° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:23:14 AM Sunset: 05:31:31 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 54% 19° 38° Mon Monday 38°/19° Snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 07:22:24 AM Sunset: 05:32:41 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 8% 22° 36° Tue Tuesday 36°/22° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:21:33 AM Sunset: 05:33:51 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Wed 4% 23° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:20:40 AM Sunset: 05:35:02 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mainly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Thu 3% 25° 41° Thu Thursday 41°/25° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:19:46 AM Sunset: 05:36:12 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 29° 43° Fri Friday 43°/29° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:18:49 AM Sunset: 05:37:23 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business