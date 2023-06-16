August (Fred) PAHLKE Jun 16, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print August (Fred) PAHLKE, 90, of Longmont, CO died June 11, 2023. Share thoughts, memories and condolences at howemortuary.com Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Advertising Day Precip Temp Fri 24% 55° 75° Fri Friday 75°/55° Considerable cloudiness. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM Sunset: 08:41:58 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 22% 58° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/58° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 05:48:03 AM Sunset: 08:42:18 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 4% 63° 91° Sun Sunday 91°/63° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:48:10 AM Sunset: 08:42:36 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 0% 60° 91° Mon Monday 91°/60° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:18 AM Sunset: 08:42:53 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: S @ 19 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tue 0% 60° 90° Tue Tuesday 90°/60° Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:28 AM Sunset: 08:43:08 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: S @ 16 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Mainly clear. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 60° 91° Wed Wednesday 91°/60° Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:40 AM Sunset: 08:43:21 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 58° 92° Thu Thursday 92°/58° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:54 AM Sunset: 08:43:33 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business