Barbara Gordon Jul 8, 2023 7 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Barbara Gordon, 81 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on July 4, 2023 HopeWest Care Center. Vocation: Admissions Supervisor Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 61° 97° Fri Friday 97°/61° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:55:24 AM Sunset: 08:42:32 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 61° 98° Sat Saturday 98°/61° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:56 AM Sunset: 08:42:13 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night Clear. Low 61F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 68° 101° Sun Sunday 101°/68° Sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:56:37 AM Sunset: 08:41:52 PM Humidity: 10% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 69° 100° Mon Monday 100°/69° A few clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57:16 AM Sunset: 08:41:29 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 69° 101° Tue Tuesday 101°/69° Sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57:55 AM Sunset: 08:41:04 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Tuesday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 1% 69° 102° Wed Wednesday 102°/69° Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:58:35 AM Sunset: 08:40:38 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. WNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 66° 102° Thu Thursday 102°/66° Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:59:16 AM Sunset: 08:40:09 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: W @ 13 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business