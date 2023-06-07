Beatrice Hatton Jun 7, 2023 9 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Beatrice Hatton, 86 of Delta, CO, passed away on June 1, 2023 Services are at 10am Friday, June 9th @ Grace Community Church in Delta at Delta Health Hospital,. Vocation: Food Service Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 2% 58° 84° Tue Tuesday 84°/58° Considerable cloudiness. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:48:55 AM Sunset: 08:37:06 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 41% 54° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/54° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 05:48:41 AM Sunset: 08:37:41 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 53° 87° Thu Thursday 87°/53° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:48:30 AM Sunset: 08:38:14 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 57° 86° Fri Friday 86°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:20 AM Sunset: 08:38:47 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 9% 58° 86° Sat Saturday 86°/58° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 05:48:12 AM Sunset: 08:39:18 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 18% 59° 86° Sun Sunday 86°/59° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 05:48:06 AM Sunset: 08:39:47 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 15% 55° 83° Mon Monday 83°/55° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM Sunset: 08:40:16 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business