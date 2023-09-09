Betty Lou Dowdell Sep 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Betty Lou Dowdell, 86 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on September 6, 2023 peacefully in the arms of her husband. Vocation: Betty was a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Job Market Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 57° 93° Fri Friday 93°/57° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:58 AM Sunset: 07:34:07 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 63° 94° Sat Saturday 94°/63° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:52 AM Sunset: 07:32:32 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 59° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/59° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:50:47 AM Sunset: 07:30:56 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 7% 60° 86° Mon Monday 86°/60° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:51:41 AM Sunset: 07:29:19 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 40% 59° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/59° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 40% Sunrise: 06:52:35 AM Sunset: 07:27:43 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 58% 57° 78° Wed Wednesday 78°/57° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 06:53:30 AM Sunset: 07:26:06 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SW @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thu 30% 57° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/57° Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 30% Sunrise: 06:54:24 AM Sunset: 07:24:29 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business