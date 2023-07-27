Betty Sherman Jul 27, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Betty Sherman, 86 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on July 24, 2023 At her Home. Vocation: Music Teacher/Secretary Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Job Market Day Precip Temp Wed 15% 71° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/71° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:09:20 AM Sunset: 08:31:18 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 15% 71° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/71° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:10:11 AM Sunset: 08:30:25 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 15% 71° 103° Fri Friday 103°/71° Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:11:02 AM Sunset: 08:29:30 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 72° 102° Sat Saturday 102°/72° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:11:54 AM Sunset: 08:28:34 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 21% 71° 98° Sun Sunday 98°/71° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:12:46 AM Sunset: 08:27:36 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 39% 70° 96° Mon Monday 96°/70° Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:13:38 AM Sunset: 08:26:36 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tue 41% 69° 94° Tue Tuesday 94°/69° Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 06:14:31 AM Sunset: 08:25:36 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business