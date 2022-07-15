Brandon Scott Vigil Jul 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Brandon Scott Vigil, 34, of Grand Junction and Craig, died July 4, 2022, in Craig. He was an Oil Field Worker. Services Saturday, July 16, 10:00 a.m., First Baptist Church, 1150 W. 9th Street, Craig. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Craig Brandon Scott Vigil Grand Junction First Baptist Church Field Worker W. Day Precip Temp Fri 49% 69° 93° Fri Friday 93°/69° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 06:00:51 AM Sunset: 08:39:04 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat 15% 69° 98° Sat Saturday 98°/69° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:01:34 AM Sunset: 08:38:29 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 74° 103° Sun Sunday 103°/74° More sun than clouds. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the mid 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:02:19 AM Sunset: 08:37:52 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 15% 72° 100° Mon Monday 100°/72° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:03:05 AM Sunset: 08:37:14 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 71° 101° Tue Tuesday 101°/71° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:03:51 AM Sunset: 08:36:34 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 71° 100° Wed Wednesday 100°/71° More sun than clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:04:38 AM Sunset: 08:35:52 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 11% 70° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/70° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:05:25 AM Sunset: 08:35:08 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business