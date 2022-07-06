Bud Cummings Jul 6, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Bud Cummings, 74, of Loma, died June 10, 2022, at HopeWest Care Center. He was an Auto Mechanic. Celebration Of Life, July 9, 4:00 p.m., Cummings residence, 1516 M 3/8. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Bud Cummings Auto Motor Vehicle Mechanic Celebration Hopewest Care Center Loma Residence Day Precip Temp Wed 24% 64° 88° Wed Wednesday 88°/64° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:55 AM Sunset: 08:42:52 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 5% 65° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/65° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:55:36 AM Sunset: 08:42:34 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 68° 99° Fri Friday 99°/68° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:56:12 AM Sunset: 08:42:15 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 70° 101° Sat Saturday 101°/70° A few clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:56:49 AM Sunset: 08:41:53 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 70° 102° Sun Sunday 102°/70° More sun than clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57:28 AM Sunset: 08:41:30 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 69° 102° Mon Monday 102°/69° Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:58:07 AM Sunset: 08:41:04 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 71° 101° Tue Tuesday 101°/71° Plenty of sun. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:58:48 AM Sunset: 08:40:37 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business