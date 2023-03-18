Calvin Felkins Mar 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Calvin Felkins, 80 of Palisade, passed away on March 15, 2023. He was a Saddle Tree Maker. No service is planned at this time. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Database Armed Forces Industry Equitation Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 23° 46° Fri Friday 46°/23° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:22:44 AM Sunset: 07:23:18 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 26° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/26° Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM Sunset: 07:24:18 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 38° 53° Sun Sunday 53°/38° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:19:34 AM Sunset: 07:25:18 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 66% 35° 48° Mon Monday 48°/35° Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 07:17:58 AM Sunset: 07:26:17 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Tue 47% 41° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/41° Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 07:16:23 AM Sunset: 07:27:17 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with occasional light rain. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 64% 31° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/31° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 64% Sunrise: 07:14:47 AM Sunset: 07:28:16 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing later during the night. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Thu 33% 31° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/31° Morning snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 33% Sunrise: 07:13:12 AM Sunset: 07:29:15 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: WNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business