Carol E. Allred Apr 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Carol E. Allred, 87, of Rifle, CO, passed away on April 14, 2023 at the E.D. Moore Care Center in Rifle, CO. She was a Retired Teacher. Services will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Education Day Precip Temp Wed 1% 28° 48° Wed Wednesday 48°/28° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:31:40 AM Sunset: 07:55:22 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Thu 11% 29° 50° Thu Thursday 50°/29° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:30:15 AM Sunset: 07:56:19 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NW @ 15 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. WNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 4% 39° 58° Fri Friday 58°/39° Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:28:52 AM Sunset: 07:57:17 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 15% 39° 60° Sat Saturday 60°/39° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:27:30 AM Sunset: 07:58:14 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 45° 68° Sun Sunday 68°/45° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:26:08 AM Sunset: 07:59:12 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 52% 45° 67° Mon Monday 67°/45° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 06:24:48 AM Sunset: 08:00:09 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tue 42% 41° 58° Tue Tuesday 58°/41° Showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:23:28 AM Sunset: 08:01:06 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business