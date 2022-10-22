Charles "Dick" Bottinelli Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Charles “Dick” Bottinelli, 96 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on October 19, 2022, he was an Independent Insurance Adjuster. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Charles Bottinelli Pass Away Insurance Celebration Adjuster Date Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 46° 72° Fri Friday 72°/46° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:30:20 AM Sunset: 06:26:42 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 17% 45° 72° Sat Saturday 72°/45° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:31:23 AM Sunset: 06:25:21 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 16 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Sun 81% 31° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/31° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 81% Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM Sunset: 06:24:02 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 4% 31° 49° Mon Monday 49°/31° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM Sunset: 06:22:43 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: W @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 36° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/36° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:34:34 AM Sunset: 06:21:26 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 23% 33° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/33° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:35:37 AM Sunset: 06:20:10 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night A mix of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Thu 50% 26° 45° Thu Thursday 45°/26° Showers of rain and snow early. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 50% Sunrise: 07:36:42 AM Sunset: 06:18:55 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: W @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business