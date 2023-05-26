Charles Rosa May 26, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Charles Rosa, 71 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on May 23, 2023 under the care of HopeWest Hospice. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 57° 87° Thu Thursday 87°/57° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:59 AM Sunset: 08:28:35 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Generally clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 53° 86° Fri Friday 86°/53° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:24 AM Sunset: 08:29:23 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 5% 51° 81° Sat Saturday 81°/51° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:52:50 AM Sunset: 08:30:10 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 56° 85° Sun Sunday 85°/56° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:52:19 AM Sunset: 08:30:56 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 57° 87° Mon Monday 87°/57° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:51:49 AM Sunset: 08:31:41 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 59° 87° Tue Tuesday 87°/59° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:51:21 AM Sunset: 08:32:26 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 16% 57° 84° Wed Wednesday 84°/57° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:50:54 AM Sunset: 08:33:09 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business