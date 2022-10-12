Cherrylyn Marks Oct 12, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Facebook Twitter Email Print Cherrylyn Marks, 76 of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on October 5, 2022 in her home. Memorial Services are pending. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grand Junction Cherrylyn Marks Memorial Service Pass Away Colorado Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 44° 77° Tue Tuesday 77°/44° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:20:07 AM Sunset: 06:40:59 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 44° 76° Wed Wednesday 76°/44° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:21:07 AM Sunset: 06:39:29 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 43° 76° Thu Thursday 76°/43° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:22:07 AM Sunset: 06:38 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 46° 76° Fri Friday 76°/46° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:23:07 AM Sunset: 06:36:32 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Clear. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 45° 77° Sat Saturday 77°/45° Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:24:08 AM Sunset: 06:35:04 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 45° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/45° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:25:09 AM Sunset: 06:33:37 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 46° 72° Mon Monday 72°/46° A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:10 AM Sunset: 06:32:12 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business