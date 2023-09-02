Chris Hobbs Sep 2, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Chris Hobbs, 73 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on August 28, 2023 in her home. Vocation: Chris was an Elementary School Teacher with District 51 Schools for 42 years. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 67° 90° Fri Friday 90°/67° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:42:42 AM Sunset: 07:45:06 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sat 20% 64° 88° Sat Saturday 88°/64° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:43:37 AM Sunset: 07:43:34 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 63° 91° Sun Sunday 91°/63° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:44:31 AM Sunset: 07:42:02 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 58° 83° Mon Monday 83°/58° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:45:25 AM Sunset: 07:40:29 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 57° 87° Tue Tuesday 87°/57° Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:46:20 AM Sunset: 07:38:55 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 59° 90° Wed Wednesday 90°/59° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:14 AM Sunset: 07:37:21 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 59° 92° Thu Thursday 92°/59° Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:09 AM Sunset: 07:35:46 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business