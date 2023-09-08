Christine Haddow Sep 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Christine Haddow, 70 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on September 2, 2023 HopeWest Care Center. Vocation: RN Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 57° 91° Thu Thursday 91°/57° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:09 AM Sunset: 07:35:46 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: ESE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 57° 94° Fri Friday 94°/57° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:03 AM Sunset: 07:34:11 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 63° 94° Sat Saturday 94°/63° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:57 AM Sunset: 07:32:36 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 59° 87° Sun Sunday 87°/59° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:50:52 AM Sunset: 07:31 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 5% 58° 87° Mon Monday 87°/58° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:51:46 AM Sunset: 07:29:24 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 18% 59° 85° Tue Tuesday 85°/59° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:52:41 AM Sunset: 07:27:47 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 39% 59° 83° Wed Wednesday 83°/59° Morning showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:53:35 AM Sunset: 07:26:11 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SSW @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Overcast with showers at times. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business