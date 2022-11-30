Christine Sebeth Nov 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Christine Sebeth, 51 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on November 24, 2022 at HopeWest Care Center, Christine was a Hospitality Laborer. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Christine Sebeth Pass Away Hopewest Care Center Hospitality Laborer Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 19° 37° Tue Tuesday 37°/19° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:12:13 AM Sunset: 04:52:42 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 27° 41° Wed Wednesday 41°/27° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:13:12 AM Sunset: 04:52:26 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SSE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Thu 2% 41° 51° Thu Thursday 51°/41° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:10 AM Sunset: 04:52:12 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 38% 26° 45° Fri Friday 45°/26° A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM Sunset: 04:52:01 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: WSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sat 22% 34° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/34° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 07:16:05 AM Sunset: 04:51:52 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Sun 18% 35° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/35° Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 07:17:01 AM Sunset: 04:51:45 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: SSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Mon 42% 25° 45° Mon Monday 45°/25° A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 07:17:56 AM Sunset: 04:51:40 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business