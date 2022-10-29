Christopher Dart Oct 29, 2022 1 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Christopher Dart, 33 of Grand Junction, passed away on October 15, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on November 05, 2022 at the Clarion Inn in Grand Junction, Colorado. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grand Junction Christopher Dart Memorial Service Pass Away Clarion Inn Colorado Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 29° 54° Fri Friday 54°/29° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:37:46 AM Sunset: 06:17:42 PM Humidity: 85% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 32° 53° Sat Saturday 53°/32° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:38:51 AM Sunset: 06:16:30 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 31° 56° Sun Sunday 56°/31° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:39:56 AM Sunset: 06:15:19 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 34° 58° Mon Monday 58°/34° Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:41:01 AM Sunset: 06:14:10 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 42° 62° Tue Tuesday 62°/42° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:42:06 AM Sunset: 06:13:02 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 24% 37° 58° Wed Wednesday 58°/37° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:43:12 AM Sunset: 06:11:55 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: S @ 16 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thu 58% 29° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/29° Chance of showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 07:44:17 AM Sunset: 06:10:50 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business