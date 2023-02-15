Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Claudia Underwood, 75, of Grand Junction, passed away on December 26, 2022 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. She was a Homemaker. A family gathering will take place at a later date.
