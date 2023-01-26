Clestine Bradford Jan 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Clestine Bradford, 95 of Palisade, passed away on December 24, 2022 at home. Clestine was the Head Housekeeper at Ramada. The service will be at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on January 28, 2023 at 2PM. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Armed Forces Day Precip Temp Wed 2% 19° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/19° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:10 AM Sunset: 05:26:47 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Thu 2% 21° 35° Thu Thursday 35°/21° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:25:28 AM Sunset: 05:27:56 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Fri 4% 24° 36° Fri Friday 36°/24° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:24:43 AM Sunset: 05:29:06 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 17% 24° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/24° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:23:57 AM Sunset: 05:30:16 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 10% 31° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/31° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM Sunset: 05:31:26 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Mon 49% 23° 41° Mon Monday 41°/23° Rain mixed with snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 07:22:20 AM Sunset: 05:32:36 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: WNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tue 22% 17° 34° Tue Tuesday 34°/17° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 07:21:28 AM Sunset: 05:33:47 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business