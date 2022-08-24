Cody Znamenacek Aug 24, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Cody Znamenacek, 78 of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away on August 5, 2022 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, he was a School Administrator. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cody Znamenacek Fort Collins Pass Away Colorado Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 64° 94° Tue Tuesday 94°/64° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:34:49 AM Sunset: 07:58:04 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 67° 96° Wed Wednesday 96°/67° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:35:43 AM Sunset: 07:56:39 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 20% 64° 88° Thu Thursday 88°/64° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:36:38 AM Sunset: 07:55:13 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 18% 63° 87° Fri Friday 87°/63° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:37:33 AM Sunset: 07:53:46 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 11% 64° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/64° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:38:28 AM Sunset: 07:52:18 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 23% 64° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/64° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 06:39:22 AM Sunset: 07:50:49 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 65° 92° Mon Monday 92°/65° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:40:17 AM Sunset: 07:49:20 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business