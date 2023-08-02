Corbin Hanes Aug 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Corbin Hanes, 23 of Pine, Colorado formerly of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on July 26, 2023 Services have been held. St Mary's Hospital. Vocation: Registered Nurse/MSN Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 2% 65° 90° Tue Tuesday 90°/65° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:14:34 AM Sunset: 08:25:33 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 19% 67° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/67° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:15:27 AM Sunset: 08:24:31 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 67F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thu 5% 66° 93° Thu Thursday 93°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:16:20 AM Sunset: 08:23:27 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 1% 67° 96° Fri Friday 96°/67° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:17:13 AM Sunset: 08:22:22 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 67F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 67° 98° Sat Saturday 98°/67° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18:07 AM Sunset: 08:21:16 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 66° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/66° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:01 AM Sunset: 08:20:09 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 65° 94° Mon Monday 94°/65° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:55 AM Sunset: 08:19 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business