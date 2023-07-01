Cory Ortiz Jul 1, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Cory Ortiz, 25 of Clifton, passed away on June 26, 2023 Mid July His Home. Vocation: Driver Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 60° 88° Fri Friday 88°/60° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:51:44 AM Sunset: 08:43:57 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Sat 0% 63° 94° Sat Saturday 94°/63° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:52:11 AM Sunset: 08:43:52 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night Clear. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 64° 97° Sun Sunday 97°/64° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:52:40 AM Sunset: 08:43:45 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 68° 98° Mon Monday 98°/68° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:10 AM Sunset: 08:43:35 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NE @ 14 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 67° 101° Tue Tuesday 101°/67° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:41 AM Sunset: 08:43:24 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: WSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 67F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 3% 65° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/65° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:54:14 AM Sunset: 08:43:11 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: NNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 66° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/66° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:54:48 AM Sunset: 08:42:55 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: NW @ 13 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business