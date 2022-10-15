D E Bud Lovato Oct 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print D E Bud Lovato, 87 of Grand Junction, passed away on October 7, 2022 at the VA Living Center, he was a Realtor. Family will be holding a private graveside service. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Bud Lovato Graveside Service Music Va Living Center Grand Junction Pass Away Realtor Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 41° 75° Fri Friday 75°/41° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM Sunset: 06:36:35 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 44° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/44° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:24:10 AM Sunset: 06:35:07 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 42° 72° Sun Sunday 72°/42° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:25:11 AM Sunset: 06:33:40 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 43° 72° Mon Monday 72°/43° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:12 AM Sunset: 06:32:15 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 44° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/44° Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:14 AM Sunset: 06:30:50 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 44° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/44° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:28:16 AM Sunset: 06:29:26 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 45° 74° Thu Thursday 74°/45° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:29:18 AM Sunset: 06:28:04 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business