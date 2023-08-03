Dale Ann Dunn Aug 3, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Dale Ann Dunn, 66 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on July 29, 2023 HopeWest Care Center. Vocation: Dietary Aide Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Thu 15% 65° 93° Thu Thursday 93°/65° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:16:17 AM Sunset: 08:23:30 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 1% 66° 95° Fri Friday 95°/66° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:17:11 AM Sunset: 08:22:25 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 65° 98° Sat Saturday 98°/65° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18:05 AM Sunset: 08:21:19 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear. Low near 65F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 66° 97° Sun Sunday 97°/66° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18:59 AM Sunset: 08:20:11 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: W @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 3% 65° 95° Mon Monday 95°/65° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:19:53 AM Sunset: 08:19:03 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low around 65F. SSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 65° 97° Tue Tuesday 97°/65° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20:47 AM Sunset: 08:17:53 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 1% 67° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/67° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:21:42 AM Sunset: 08:16:41 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business