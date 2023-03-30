Dale B. Albertson Mar 30, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Dale B. Albertson, 88 of De Beque, CO, passed away on March 27, 2023 at the BeeHive Homes Assisted Living Center. He was a Rancher. Dates and times for services will be announced in the near future. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Entertainment Day Precip Temp Wed 1% 43° 64° Wed Wednesday 64°/43° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:03:40 AM Sunset: 07:35:10 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 81% 33° 52° Thu Thursday 52°/33° Showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 81% Sunrise: 07:02:05 AM Sunset: 07:36:08 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SSW @ 19 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Rain and snow tapering off in the evening. Decreasing cloudiness late. Low 33F. W winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Fri 15% 32° 52° Fri Friday 52°/32° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:00:29 AM Sunset: 07:37:06 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: WSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 2% 36° 61° Sat Saturday 61°/36° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:58:54 AM Sunset: 07:38:05 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 44° 64° Sun Sunday 64°/44° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:57:20 AM Sunset: 07:39:03 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 24% 36° 63° Mon Monday 63°/36° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:45 AM Sunset: 07:40:01 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 22 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night A few rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Tue 50% 27° 41° Tue Tuesday 41°/27° Rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 50% Sunrise: 06:54:11 AM Sunset: 07:40:59 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SW @ 18 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. NW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business